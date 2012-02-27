FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
New Issue- Axis Bank Ltd sells $500mln in notes
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
Business
Trump suggests pulling network licenses, FCC head silent
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 27, 2012 / 7:59 PM / 6 years ago

New Issue- Axis Bank Ltd sells $500mln in notes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Axis Bank Ltd on Monday
sold $500 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private
placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. 	
    Barclay's Capital, Citigroup, HSBC, J.P. Morgan and Standard
Chartered Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.	
	
BORROWER: AXIS BANK LTD	
	
AMT $500 MLN    COUPON 5.125 PCT   MATURITY    09/05/2017   	
TYPE SR NTS     ISS PRICE 99.442   FIRST PAY   09/05/2012 	
MOODY'S Baa2    YIELD 5.243 PCT    SETTLEMENT  03/02/2012   	
S&P BBB-MINUS   SPREAD 440 BPS     PAY FREQ    SEMI-ANNUAL	
FITCH BBB-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS    NON-CALLABLE   N/A

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.