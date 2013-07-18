FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
India's Axis Bank expects NIMs to slip in FY14 - exec
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 18, 2013 / 1:23 PM / 4 years ago

India's Axis Bank expects NIMs to slip in FY14 - exec

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, July 18 (Reuters) - Indian private-sector lender Axis Bank expects its net interest margins (NIM) to slip in the current financial year, from 3.86 percent in the June quarter, a senior executive told reporters on Thursday.

NIM, a key gauge of profitability for banks, is likely to remain in the 3.25-3.50 percent range in fiscal year 2014, Executive Director Somnath Sengupta said on a conference call.

The bank’s asset quality is expected to be stable, he said.

Axis has significant exposure to troubled infrastructure projects as well as to mid-size companies facing cash-flow problems. Exposure to infrastructure and power sectors was about 13 percent of its total loan book at the end of March, according to its annual report.

Earlier, the bank beat market estimates to post a 22.5 percent increase in quarterly net profit in June quarter, and only a marginal increase in bad loans cheered investors. (Reporting by Swati Pandey; Editing by Sunil Nair)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.