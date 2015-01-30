FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Axis Q4 operating profit just below forecast
January 30, 2015 / 7:16 AM / 3 years ago

Axis Q4 operating profit just below forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Sweden’s Axis posted fourth-quarter operating profit slightly below expectations on Friday and said the turbulence in Russia and Ukraine continued to have a negative impact on sales in the EMEA region.

Operating profit was 199 million Swedish crowns ($24.1 million), against 166 million a year ago, slightly lagging the 201 million average forecast in a Reuters poll.

Axis, a maker of surveillance equipment, said it proposed a dividend of 6.00 crowns compared to an average of 6.32 crowns expected by analysts.

Link to report: ($1 = 8.2692 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Sven Nordenstam)

