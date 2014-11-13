BRIEF-Axis sees some sales impact from fire at manufacturer

STOCKHOLM, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Axis AB said:
* Axis contract manufacturer affected by fire
* This can mean reduced availability for some time of a number of company’s network video products
* In short term, there will be some but limited impact on sales
* It is harder to estimate how the availability of the products will impact sales early 2015
* To minimize the impact of the disruptions as a result of the fire, we will temporarily arrange production to other SVI facilities and to our other contract manufacturers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Anna Ringstrom)