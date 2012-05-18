FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Reinsurer Axis Capital names XL Insurance's Henry as CFO
May 18, 2012 / 1:50 PM / in 5 years

UPDATE 1-Reinsurer Axis Capital names XL Insurance's Henry as CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 18 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd named XL Insurance finance chief Joseph Henry as its new Chief Financial Officer, filling the post vacated by Albert Benchimol, who has taken over as the company’s CEO.

Axis Capital, a global provider of specialty lines insurance and treaty reinsurance, said Joseph will join the company on June 18.

The company, in December last year, announced that its Chief Executive John Charman would retire in May and will be replaced by Benchimol.

Axis Capital’s shares were roughly flat at $33.58 in early trading on Friday on the New York Stock Exchange.

