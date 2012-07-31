FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Axis Capital 2nd-qtr profit misses expectations
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 31, 2012 / 8:46 PM / in 5 years

Axis Capital 2nd-qtr profit misses expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q2 operating EPS $0.90 vs est $0.93

* Q2 EPS $1.35 vs $0.79 last year

* Q2 net investment income down 26 pct

July 31 (Reuters) - Bermuda-based reinsurer Axis Capital Holdings Ltd posted a second-quarter profit below analysts’ estimates as its net investment income fell.

The company, which also provides accident and health insurance, reported a profit to shareholders of $168.2 million, or $1.35 per share, up from $101.1 million, or 79 cents per share, a year earlier.

Operating profit was $113 million, or 90 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected the company to earn 93 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned rose 1 percent to $850.6 million, while net investment income fell 26 percent to $74.4 million.

Axis’ reinsurance segment reported an underwriting profit of $95 million for the quarter, compared to $9 million last year.

The insurance segment reported underwriting income of $25 million, up $5 million from last year.

Axis Capital shares, which have risen almost 36 percent since they a touched a low of $24.80 last September, closed at $32.86 on Tuesday on the New York Stock Exchange.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.