FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Axis Capital posts profit on lower catastrophe losses
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 26, 2012 / 10:01 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Axis Capital posts profit on lower catastrophe losses

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Q1 operating EPS $1.07 vs est $1.10

* Q1 EPS $0.96 vs $3.39 loss/shr last year

* Q1 net premiums earned $846 mln, up 7 pct

* Q1 combined ratio of 94.8 pct, down from 161.3 pct

April 27 (Reuters) - Axis Capital Holdings Ltd posted a first-quarter profit as the Bermuda-based reinsurer maximised underwriting profit, riding on lower catastrophe losses.

For the first quarter, the company, which also provides accident & health insurance, earned $122.0 million, or 96 cents per share, compared with a loss of $383.8 million, or $3.39 per share, last year.

Operating profit was $136 million, or $1.07 per share.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.10 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net premiums earned rose 7 pct to $846 million.

Axis’ reinsurance segment reported an underwriting profit of $52 million for the quarter, a turn-around from an underwriting loss of $413 million last year.

The insurance segment reported underwriting income of $11 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of $48 million in the year-ago period.

The year-earlier period was marked by severe winter weather in the United States and devastating earthquakes in the Asia-Pacific region.

Net combined ratio -- which is the percentage of premiums an insurer has to pay out as claims and expenses -- was 94.8 percent in the quarter, compared to 161.3 percent last year. A lower combined ratio is better, as a figure over 100 indicates that underwriting was unprofitable.

Axis Capital shares, which have risen almost 12 percent in the last three months, closed at $34.82 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.