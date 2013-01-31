Mexican telecom Axtel adds pay-TV to its services

MEXICO CITY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Mexican telecom Axtel, which completed a key debt exchange offer this week to help it keep running, said on Wednesday it has launched pay-television services in an effort to lure clients and boost revenue.

Axtel, which needed the debt exchange to move on with the planned sale of 883 transmission towers to a unit of American Tower Corp for about $250 million, will first offer television services in Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey and expand later in the year to other cities.

The channels offered are very similar to those included in plans from cable companies like Televisa’s Cablevision or Megacable.

Axtel, which provides broadband and home-phone line services, has struggled to compete with bigger market players, including leader America Movil , owned by tycoon Carlos Slim.

Axtel shares gained 0.84 percent to close at 3.6 pesos on Wednesday.