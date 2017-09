Oct 30 (Reuters) - Axway Software SA :

* Q3 revenue 59.4 million euros versus 60.0 million euros last year

* Maintains its target of positive organic growth throughout 2014

* Cannot exclude a lower operating margin 2014 compared with 2013, in event of deferred license agreements in Q4