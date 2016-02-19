FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Ayala Land to raise $168 mln via bonds in March
February 19, 2016 / 9:01 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Land to raise $168 mln via bonds in March

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Philippine property firm Ayala Land Inc said on Friday it will raise 8 billion pesos ($167.87 million) through fixed-rate bonds in March, part of a 50 billion pesos capital raising program in the next three years.

Proceeds of the 10-year bonds will be used to fund capital expenditures this year, Ayala Land Chief Finance Officer Jaime Ysmael told a briefing.

The property arm of conglomerate Ayala Corp allocated 85 billion pesos for capital expenditure this year, up from 82.2 billion pesos in 2014. ($1 = 47.6550 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

