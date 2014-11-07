BRIEF-Philippines' Ayala Land says 9-mth net income up 25 pct

MANILA, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Philippines’ Ayala Land Inc :

* Says nine-month net income 10.8 bln pesos, up 25 pct from year earlier

* Says 9-month revenue rose 20 pct to 68.3 bln pesos on strong performance of property development, commercial leasing and service business units

* In a separate disclosure, says it partnered with SM Prime Holdings Inc and the Ortigas family to redevelop properties in the Ortigas central business district in the capital Manila (bit.ly/1GvKJMB) Source text for Eikon: [bit.ly/1slvL26] Further company coverage: