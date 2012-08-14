FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ayala Land wins Philippine food terminal complex with $579 mln bid
Sections
Featured
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Las Vegas
Pence offers solace as police puzzle over shooter's motive
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
August 14, 2012 / 8:06 AM / 5 years ago

Ayala Land wins Philippine food terminal complex with $579 mln bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ayala Land, the Philippines’ biggest property developer, won an auction to buy the government’s food terminal complex with a bid of 24.3 billion pesos ($579 million), beating two other property firms, the government’s privatisation office said on Tuesday.

Ayala Land’s bid was far higher than Robinsons Land Corp’s offer of 14.7 billion pesos, and Empire East Land Holding’s 11.2 billion pesos, said Karen Singson who heads the Privatisation Management Office overseeing the sale of government assets.

All bidders gave offers above the 10.2 billion pesos floor price for the 74-hectare state-run Food Terminal Inc.

Part of the sale proceeds will be used to finance the government’s land reform program. ($1 = 41.94 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.