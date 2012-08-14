Ayala Land wins Philippine food terminal complex with $579 mln bid

MANILA, Aug 14 (Reuters) - Ayala Land, the Philippines’ biggest property developer, won an auction to buy the government’s food terminal complex with a bid of 24.3 billion pesos ($579 million), beating two other property firms, the government’s privatisation office said on Tuesday.

Ayala Land’s bid was far higher than Robinsons Land Corp’s offer of 14.7 billion pesos, and Empire East Land Holding’s 11.2 billion pesos, said Karen Singson who heads the Privatisation Management Office overseeing the sale of government assets.

All bidders gave offers above the 10.2 billion pesos floor price for the 74-hectare state-run Food Terminal Inc.

Part of the sale proceeds will be used to finance the government’s land reform program. ($1 = 41.94 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)