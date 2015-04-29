FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala Land in talks with banks to raise up to $249 mln
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 29, 2015 / 1:46 AM / 2 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Land in talks with banks to raise up to $249 mln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 29 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc, one of the Philippines’ biggest property developers, said on Wednesday it was talking to 10 banks about arranging lending of up to 11 billion pesos ($249 million) to partly finance capital expenditure this year.

BDO Unibank Inc, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp , Security Bank, HSBC and Mizuho are among the banks Ayala Land was in talks with, Ayala Land Treasurer Augusto Bengzon told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of an event in the capital.

He said Ayala Land, which has set out a record 100 billion pesos capital expenditure budget this year, was looking at loans with maturity of between five and seven years.

$1 = 44.2000 Philippine pesos Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.