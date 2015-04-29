Philippines' Ayala Land in talks with banks to raise up to $249 mln

MANILA, April 29 (Reuters) - Ayala Land Inc, one of the Philippines’ biggest property developers, said on Wednesday it was talking to 10 banks about arranging lending of up to 11 billion pesos ($249 million) to partly finance capital expenditure this year.

BDO Unibank Inc, Rizal Commercial Banking Corp , Security Bank, HSBC and Mizuho are among the banks Ayala Land was in talks with, Ayala Land Treasurer Augusto Bengzon told Reuters, speaking on the sidelines of an event in the capital.

He said Ayala Land, which has set out a record 100 billion pesos capital expenditure budget this year, was looking at loans with maturity of between five and seven years.