Philippines' Ayala Land acquires minority stake in Malaysian property firm

MANILA, April 6 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ Ayala Land Inc said on Monday it bought a minority stake in Malaysian property developer GW Plastics Holdings Bhd, expanding its footprint in Southeast Asia in line with its diversification goals.

In a filing, Ayala Land said its subsidiary Regent Wise Investments Ltd acquired 9.16 percent of GW Plastics through a private placement for a total amount of 1.9 billion Philippine pesos or $42.88 million. (bit.ly/1HEK0Yx)