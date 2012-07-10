FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Ayala Corp seeks $250 mln in Manila's Ayala Land block deal-source
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 10, 2012 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Ayala Corp seeks $250 mln in Manila's Ayala Land block deal-source

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Ayala Land shares offered at 19.80-20.20 pesos each

* Share sale comes after 43 pct jump in Ayala Land’s stock in 2012 (Adds details of share offer, Philippine stocks performance, underwriters)

HONG KONG, July 10 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is seeking to raise about $250 million by selling shares in real estate developer Ayala Land in a block deal launched on Tuesday, according to a source with direct knowledge of the plans.

The deal, valued at up to 10.71 billion pesos, would be the biggest stock sale in the Philippines since the $505 million IPO of GT Capital Holdings Inc in April.

Ayala Corp is looking to benefit from a 43 percent surge in Ayala Land shares since the start of the year. The country’s main stock index has also gained 20 percent, the best performing benchmark in the Asia-Pacific region.

Ayala Corp is offering 530 million shares of the country’s biggest property developer at a price range of 19.80 pesos to 20.20 pesos ($0.48), said the source, who declined to be identified because he was not authorized to speak publicly on the matter. That is equivalent to a discount of 4 to 6 percent to the 21.05 pesos closing price on Tuesday.

BPI Capital, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan and UBS were hired as joint bookrunners on the offer. ($1 = 41.9600 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Additional reporting by S. Anuradha in Singapore; Editing by Ryan Woo)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.