FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ayala launches $250 mln selldown in developer Ayala Land - IFR
Sections
Featured
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Autos
Tesla Model 3 faces 'bottlenecks'
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
Entertainment
Tom Petty: 1950-2017
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2013 / 10:32 AM / 5 years ago

Ayala launches $250 mln selldown in developer Ayala Land - IFR

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp launched on Wednesday an up to $251 million selldown in Ayala Land Inc, the country’s largest property developer, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

Ayala is offering 320 million shares in a range of 30-32 pesos each, putting the total deal at 10.24 billion pesos ($251 million), added IFR, citing a term sheet of the transaction. The price is equivalent to a discount of as much as 8.6 percent to Ayala Land’s Wednesday close of 32.85 pesos.

The deal might be raised further, with 79 million additional shares being offered in an upsized option, IFR added.

UBS was hired as sole bookrunner on the offering. ($1 = 40.7100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.