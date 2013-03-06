UPDATE 1-Ayala, Rizal launch $350 mln in Philippine share sales-IFR

(Adds Rizal share offering, details on deals)

HONG KONG, March 6 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp and medium-sized bank Rizal Commercial Banking Corp launched on Wednesday stock offerings worth $350 million, looking to benefit from a rally over the past year to raise funds.

Ayala could raise about $250 million from a selldown in Ayala Land Inc, the country’s largest property developer, while Rizal is offering $100 million worth of new shares to bolster its capital base, Thomson Reuters publication IFR reported.

Ayala is offering 320 million Ayala Land shares in a range of 30-32 pesos each, putting the total deal at 10.24 billion pesos ($251 million), added IFR, citing a term sheet of the transaction. The price is equivalent to a discount of as much as 8.6 percent to Ayala Land’s Wednesday close of 32.85 pesos.

The deal might be raised further, with 79 million additional shares being offered in an upsized option, IFR said.

Rizal’s offering consists of 63.6 million new shares at 64 pesos each, putting the total deal at 4.07 billion pesos. The offering price represents a discount of 4.5 percent from the bank’s Wednesday close of 67 pesos.

The sale was done through a so-called top-up placement, with Rizal’s main shareholder Pan Malayan Management and Investment Corp initially selling existing shares and subscribing to the same number of new shares at the same price being issued by Rizal.

Rizal’s stock has surged 66 percent the past year, while Ayala Land shares gained 54 percent, compared with a 39 percent rise in the benchmark PSE composite index over the same period.

UBS was hired as sole bookrunner on the Ayala offering, while Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Macquarie and Maybank handled the Rizal share sale. ($1 = 40.7100 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Daniel Stanton, S. Anuradha and Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Daniel Magnowski and Roger Atwood)