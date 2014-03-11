FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala Corp 2013 net profit rises 22 pct
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
World
Merkel hangs on to power but bleeds support to surging far right
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2014 / 7:05 AM / 4 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Corp 2013 net profit rises 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 11 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31, 2013

(in billion pesos)

Net income 12.8 vs 10.5

Core net income 14.8 vs 11.6

NOTE: Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is the country’s second most valuable conglomerate. It owns the country’s biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, second biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands, among other businesses.

Click on (link.reuters.com/duh57v) to view Ayala Corp's disclosure on its results. ($1 = 44.5 pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco in Manila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.