FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala Corp Q1 net income up 22 pct on yr
Sections
Featured
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
BUSINESS
Uber backed by more than 500,000 in London ban
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
May 13, 2014 / 5:30 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Corp Q1 net income up 22 pct on yr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 13 (Reuters) - Three months ending March 31, 2014
                        (in billion pesos)
    Net income           5.5    vs    4.5
    
    NOTE: Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is the
country's oldest conglomerate. It owns the country's biggest
property firm Ayala Land Inc, second biggest
telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom and most
valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands, among
other businesses.
    Click on (link.reuters.com/tah39v) to view Ayala
Corp's disclosure on its results. 
    ($1 = 43.73 pesos)

 (Reporting By Siegfrid Alegado in Manila; Editing by Prateek
Chatterjee)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.