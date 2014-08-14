FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net income up 34 pct y/y
August 14, 2014 / 5:55 AM / 3 years ago

Philippines' Ayala Corp H1 net income up 34 pct y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 14 (Reuters) - Six months ended June 30, 2014.

(in billion pesos)

Net income 9.8 vs 7.3

NOTE: Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp is the country’s oldest conglomerate. It owns one of the country’s biggest property firms, Ayala Land Inc, second biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom Inc, and most valuable lender Bank of the Philippine Islands, among other businesses.

Click on (bit.ly/1sWt08L) to view Ayala Corp's earnings statement.

$1 = 43.8 pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

