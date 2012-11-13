FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Philippines' Ayala Corp 9-mth profit up 19 pct
Sections
Featured
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Breakingviews
Yahoo’s corpse keeps festering at Verizon
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Politics
Republicans begin tax push, Fed officials warn danger ahead
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 13, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

Philippines' Ayala Corp 9-mth profit up 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Philippine conglomerate Ayala Corp reported a 19 percent rise in nine-month profit as its property and banking segments gained from robust domestic demand in one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies.

Ayala, the country’s eighth most valuable firm, said on Tuesday it had a net profit of 8.7 billion pesos ($212 million) in January to September. Core net income, which excludes depreciation charges and one-off items, jumped 31 percent to 9.3 billion pesos in the same period.

Ayala owns the country’s biggest property firm, Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications carrier Globe Telecom, and most valuable lender, Bank of the Philippine Islands.

It also owns Manila Water Co and Integrated Microelectronics Inc and has interests in business process outsourcing, car dealerships, power generation and tollroads.

$1 = 41.0900 Philippine pesos Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Matt Driskill and Rosemarie Francisco

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.