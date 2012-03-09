Manila's Ayala Corp 2011 net profit falls 16 pct

March 9 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011. (in billion pesos) Net income 9.4 vs 11.2 Revenue 107.5 vs 98.1 Note: Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest conglomerate, owns the country's biggest property firm Ayala Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications firm Globe Telecom, and third-largest bank by assets Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI). It also owns water utility Manila Water Co and has interests in business process outsourcing, electronics, and car dealerships. ($1 = 42.5 pesos) (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)