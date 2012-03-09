FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Manila's Ayala Corp 2011 net profit falls 16 pct
#Financials
March 9, 2012 / 4:36 AM / 6 years ago

Manila's Ayala Corp 2011 net profit falls 16 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Full year ending Dec. 31, 2011.	
                      (in billion pesos)	
    Net income        9.4     vs   11.2	
    Revenue         107.5     vs   98.1	
    Note: Ayala Corp, the Philippines' oldest
conglomerate, owns the country's biggest property firm Ayala
Land Inc, second-biggest telecommunications firm Globe
Telecom, and third-largest bank by assets Bank of the
Philippine Islands (BPI).	
    It also owns water utility Manila Water Co and has
interests in business process outsourcing, electronics, and car
dealerships.	
    ($1 = 42.5 pesos) 	
	
 (Reporting by Erik dela Cruz in Manila)

