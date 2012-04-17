FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Manila's Ayala Land launches $350 mln bond offer
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
April 17, 2012 / 1:45 AM / in 5 years

Manila's Ayala Land launches $350 mln bond offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MANILA, April 17 (Reuters) - The Philippines’ largest property developer Ayala Land Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise up to 15 billion pesos ($350 million) from a public offering of seven- and 10-year bonds, its largest debt issue ever.

The offer, launched on Monday and which includes an oversubscription option of up to 5 billion pesos, runs up to April 23, the company said in a filing. Issue date is April 27.

The seven-year bonds will be issued at a coupon rate of 5.625 percent, while the 10-year tranche will be offered at 6.0 percent.

BPI Capital Corp, a unit of Ayala Land’s sister firm Bank of the Philippine Islands, and HSBC are the joint lead managers and underwriters.

BDO Capital and Investment Corp, a unit of BDO Unibank Inc and First Metro Investment Corp have been tapped as co-lead managers and underwriters.

Ayala Land said in February it would sell retail bonds to partly finance its planned record capital spending this year of 37 billion pesos, mostly for residential development.

Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.