Bank of Ayudhya Q3 net profit 3.74 bln baht, in line with f'cast
October 19, 2012 / 1:10 AM / 5 years ago

Bank of Ayudhya Q3 net profit 3.74 bln baht, in line with f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Thailand’s fifth-largest lender, Bank of Ayudhya, part-owned by General Electric, reported a 24 percent rise in quarterly net profit on Friday, in line of with forecasts, due to continued loan growth in its auto and credit card businesses.

The bank made a record net profit of 3.74 billion baht ($122.10 million) for the July-September quarter, up from 3.006 b i llion baht a year earlier. Nine analysts polled by Reuters had an average earnings forecast of 3.8 billion baht. GE sold about a quarter of its stake in Bank of Ayudhya in late September, cutting its holding in the bank to 25.3 percent.

Analysts said GE’s divestment should not have much impact on Bank of Ayudhya’s business outlook since the bank should continue to benefit from strong loan demand from consumers and small- and medium-sized businesses.

