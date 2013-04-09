FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-AZ Electronic Materials Q1 revenue down 2 pct
#Semiconductors
April 9, 2013 / 6:20 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-AZ Electronic Materials Q1 revenue down 2 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, April 9 (Reuters) - AZ Electronic Materials SA : * Group revenue in Q1 decreased by 2% year-on-year to $179.9M * Divisional mix of revenue in Q1 was characterised by weakness in IC Materials, continued strength in optronics * Divisional mix meant group’s EBITDA margin in Q1 was lower than normal * IC Materials business likely to perform below our expectations for H1 * Expect the group EBITDA margin for the first half to be under 30% * Remain confident of a stronger environment for growth during the second half

of the year * Expect that group revenue for the full year will be around the same levels as

last year * Group EBITDA margin for the year will remain below normal levels

