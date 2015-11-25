LPC-Azelis adds euro tranche, sweetens terms on US$675m buyout loan

LONDON, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Belgian chemicals distributor Azelis has added a euro tranche to a US$675m equivalent cross-border financing backing its purchase of U.S.-based peer Koda and sweetened terms, banking sources said, as US market conditions remain difficult.

The US loan has been volatile since a US$5.5bn deal for software maker Veritas was pulled last week and stronger conditions in the European leveraged loan market are encouraging more borrowers to boost euro loans and cut dollars.

Azelis deal was previously entirely denominated in dollars. Its decision to add a euro tranche comes the day after Swiss air cargo handler Swissport dropped a dollar loan on its SFr1.145bn-equivalent term loan amid ongoing difficulties in the US leveraged loan market.

Azelis also increased pricing and widened the discount to boost uptake of the loan. The US$460m-equivalent seven-year term loan will now be split into a $135m-equivalent euro tranche and a US$325m tranche.

Pricing on the US term loan has increased to 550bp with a 1% Libor floor and the discount has been widened to 98. The euro tranche is offered at 525-550bp with a 1% floor and a 98 OID. Guidance was previously set at 450-475bp over Libor with a 1% floor and a discount of 99.

The first-lien debt will have one year of soft call protection at 101 and the financing also includes an eight-year 190m euro second-lien tranche.

Leverage on the first lien will be 4.2 times, while net total leverage will be 6.3 times.

Barclays is leading the first-lien loan and Morgan Stanley is leading the second-lien loan. ING is a joint lead.

The issuers are Azelis Finance and Azelis US Holding. In addition to financing the Koda acquisition, Azelis will also use the deal to refinance existing debt and put cash on its balance sheet.

Azelis is owned by private equity firm Apax Partners, which purchased the company earlier this year. (Editing by Tessa Walsh)