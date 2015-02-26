TRLPC-Azelis buyout backed with around 300 mln euro loan

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apax’s acquisition of global chemicals distribution company Azelis will be backed with around 300 million euros ($340.92 million) of leveraged loans, banking sources said.

Apax agreed to buy Azelis from 3i backed with financing provided by JP Morgan, the firms announced on February 25.

A financing of around 300 million euros includes a mix of term loans and undrawn facilities. The loans will be sold to institutional investors via a syndication process expected to launch in March, the sources said.

Azelis was established in August 2001, bringing together Groupe Arnaud in France and Novorchem Distribuzione in Italy. Cognetas bought the company in 2003 and sold it to 3i in 2007, in a 315 million euro deal. 3i tried to sell Azelis in 2011, hiring Bank of America Merrill Lynch to advise on the process. ($1 = 0.8800 euros) (Editing by Christopher Mangham)