UPDATE 1-Azeri oil fund SOFAZ sells $200 mln on FX market

(Adds details, background)

By Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, Jan 13 (Reuters) - The Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said on Wednesday it had sold $200 million on the forex market, a move to support the country’s weakening national currency.

“The Azeri oil fund has started selling foreign currency again this year. The first auction took place today. $200 million was sold and bought by 32 banks,” SOFAZ said in a statement.

The $34 billion SOFAZ sovereign wealth oil fund holds proceeds from oil contracts, oil and gas sales, transit fees and other revenue. It uses income from investments to pay for social spending and infrastructure projects.

Baku withdrew support for its currency, the manat, on Dec. 21, triggering losses of 33 percent against the dollar. It had burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves trying to defend it against the effect of falling oil prices.

On Jan. 8, the central bank widened the exchange rate corridor within which banks can buy and sell the manat, to 4 percent either side of its official rate from 2 percent.

On Wednesday, the central bank set an exchange rate of 1.5706 manats per U.S. dollar, which will stay in place until Jan. 15. (Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs and Katharine Houreld)