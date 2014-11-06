FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
One Azeri worker dies, one missing in offshore platform accident
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
November 6, 2014 / 6:35 PM / 3 years ago

One Azeri worker dies, one missing in offshore platform accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Nov 6 (Reuters) - One worker was killed and another was missing after an accident at an offshore oil and gas platform in the Caspian Sea off Azerbaijan, Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Thursday.

“One person was killed in the accident. A search is underway for one missing person,” SOCAR said.

A similar accident that killed four workers happened on Oct. 23 at a nearby offshore platform. That platform collapsed during repair works and a small wagon-house fell into the sea, damaging and causing a fire on a pipeline used for domestic gas deliveries.

Commissions have been created to investigate both accidents. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Keiron Henderson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.