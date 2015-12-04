FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Three Azeri oil workers missing in offshore platform accident
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
#Energy
December 4, 2015 / 2:29 PM / in 2 years

Three Azeri oil workers missing in offshore platform accident

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Three workers are missing after an accident at an offshore oil platform in the Caspian Sea in Azerbaijan, Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Friday.

SOCAR said a small cabin, where workers were living, was washed into the sea from the platform during a heavy storm.

“The accident did not affect the oil production process,” the SOCAR spokesman, Nizameddin Guliyev, told reporters.

He said that a search-and-rescue operation was underway.

Four workers were killed and one went missing after a fire broke out on SOCAR’s other oil and gas platform in the Caspian Sea in Oct. 2014. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jane Merriman)

