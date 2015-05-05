FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
ADB to allocate $1 bln to Azeri energy sector
May 5, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 2 years ago

ADB to allocate $1 bln to Azeri energy sector

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, May 5 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan and the Asian Development Bank (ADB) signed on Tuesday a memorandum of understanding to invest $1 billion to modernise the country’s energy system.

Under the memorandum, signed as part of the ADP’s annual board meeting in the Azeri capital Baku, the bank will allocate three tranches worth a total of $750 million while the remaining $250 million will be allocated by the Azeri government.

The funds will be used for the reconstruction of electricity distribution stations, to buy new electricity metres and improve services and should be drawn within five years. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

