Armenia says Azerbaijan shot down military helicopter
November 12, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

Armenia says Azerbaijan shot down military helicopter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU/YEREVAN, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Armenia’s Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijan’s armed forces on Wednesday of shooting down a military helicopter belonging to Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan which is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Three people were on board the helicopter, officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said. It was the first such incident since a ceasefire was agreed in 1994 after a war over the tiny mountainous region in the South Caucasus, but tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been rising in recent months.

Azerbaijan confirmed shooting down a helicopter. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Hasmik Mkrtchyan, Writing by Margarita Antidze and Thomas Grove, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

