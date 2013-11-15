FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri International Bank plans $500 mln Eurobond issue in 2014
November 15, 2013 / 11:47 AM / 4 years ago

Azeri International Bank plans $500 mln Eurobond issue in 2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Nov 15 (Reuters) - The state-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA) plans to issue $500 million Eurobonds with a maturity of 5-7 years in 2014, the bank’s chief said.

“We will issue Eurobonds of $500 million next year, which is linked with increase of our capital,” Jangir Gajieyev told reporters.

IBA said last month it would increase its capital by 500 million manats ($460 million) in the next four years. (Reporting by Afet Mehdiyeva; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jane Merriman)

