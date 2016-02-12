FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's largest bank says to boost charter capital by $315 mln
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
February 12, 2016 / 2:58 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan's largest bank says to boost charter capital by $315 mln

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail, context)

BAKU, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The shareholders of Azerbaijan’s largest bank, International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), will increase its charter capital by 500 million manats ($315 million) by issuing additional shares, the bank said on Friday.

IBA is the only state-owned bank in the oil-producing former Soviet republic and holds around a third of the banking assets in the country.

The Azeri economy has come under pressure from the collapse in global oil prices. It has devalued its manat currency, exposing banks to risks as people and firms find it harder to repay foreign-currency loans.

IBA officials declined to comment on the reasoning behind the planned capital increase to 1.14 billion manats. A banking source told Reuters it was aimed at “protecting the bank from possible risks amid the manat’s devaluation”.

The central bank has been revoking banking licences to increase the resilience of the sector.

President Ilham Aliyev ordered IBA’s privatisation in July 2015 after a cleanup to get rid of distressed assets.

The bank’s privatisation is in line with advice from the International Monetary Fund.

In December police arrested IBA’s former head Jakhangir Gajiyev on suspicion of fraud and misappropriation of public funds. A court in Baku ordered Gajiyev to be detained for three months, pending trial.

$1=1.58 manats Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning and Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ralph Boulton

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.