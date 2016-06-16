FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azerbaijan's Pasha Bank mulls debut $200 mln Eurobond in 2016
#Financial Services and Real Estate
June 16, 2016 / 2:06 PM / a year ago

Azerbaijan's Pasha Bank mulls debut $200 mln Eurobond in 2016

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TBILISI, June 16 (Reuters) - Pasha Bank, one of the largest banks in Azerbaijan, is considering launching a debut Eurobond worth around $200 million this year, the head of its investment banking department said on Thursday.

Ivan Uglyanitsa told Reuters the Eurobond would have a maturity of three to five years.

"We would like (a yield) of 5 percent or below, some 150 basis points above (Azerbaijan's) sovereign (Eurobond) yield curve," he said in the Georgian capital.

Pasha Bank does not need to borrow in a foreign currency, but wants to take advantage of a "window of opportunity" while debt markets are growing and yields are falling, Uglyanitsa said.

"We have been in contact with international arrangers. We started this in winter," he said. "But everything was falling at the time, and they were cautious about the issue." (Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
