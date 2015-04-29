FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
International Bank of Azerbaijan secures $200 mln syndicated loan
April 29, 2015 / 3:21 PM / 2 years ago

International Bank of Azerbaijan secures $200 mln syndicated loan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 29 (Reuters) - State-owned International Bank of Azerbaijan said it raised $200 million, nearly double its target, in a one-year syndicated loan from international investors to use for its corporate needs.

The initial target was $125 million, the bank said in a statement.

The lead managers were Citibank, ING, RaiffeisenBank International and UniCredit Bank Austria.

The bank, 50.2 percent owned by Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Finance, holds 35 percent of the country’s banking assets. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)

