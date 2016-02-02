FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Azeri central bank revokes licence from Texnikabank
February 2, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Azeri central bank revokes licence from Texnikabank

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds central bank statement, background)

BAKU, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Tuesday it had revoked the banking licence of Texnikabank, one of the oil-rich nation’s 10 largest lenders by assets, and imposed temporary administration.

Texnikabank, founded in 1994, had failed to meet minimum capital and capital adequacy requirements, besides failing to respect its obligations to creditors, the central bank said.

“(Texnikabank) did not arrange its activity in a reliable and prudential manner,” the central bank said.

Temporary administration involves external managers appointed by the central bank taking over the running of the business.

The central bank is aiming to make the banking sector stronger by taking a firmer line on weaker banks.

The number of banks working in Azerbaijan has shrunk to 36 from 43 at the beginning of this year. A financial market source has said the number of local banks may fall to 30 this month. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova and Mark Potter)

