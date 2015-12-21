FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Azeri c.bank chief promises to support banks after manat devaluation
December 21, 2015 / 5:25 PM / 2 years ago

Azeri c.bank chief promises to support banks after manat devaluation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Dec 21 (Reuters) - Azeri central bank chief Elman Rustamov on Monday promised to support the banking sector after the country switched to a floating exchange rate for its manat currency.

“The banking sector has demonstrated resistance to the new exchange rate,” Rustamov told state television channel AzTV.

“We plan additional complex measures to strengthen stability and resistance. It includes easing the base of regulations,” he said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)

