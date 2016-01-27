FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri c.bank says revokes licenses of two more local banks
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 27, 2016 / 1:03 PM / 2 years ago

Azeri c.bank says revokes licenses of two more local banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Wednesday it had revoked banking licences from two small-sized lenders, Qafqaz nkiaf Bank ASC and Atrabank.

The liquidation of weak banks in the oil-rich Caucasus nation is not linked directly to the sharp devaluation of its manat currency, central bank sources previously told Reuters.

The number of banks working in Azerbaijan stood at 43 at the beginning of this year. A financial market source said the number of local banks may fall to 30 next month.

Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Jack Stubbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.