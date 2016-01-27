Azeri c.bank says revokes licenses of two more local banks

BAKU, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Wednesday it had revoked banking licences from two small-sized lenders, Qafqaz nkiaf Bank ASC and Atrabank.

The liquidation of weak banks in the oil-rich Caucasus nation is not linked directly to the sharp devaluation of its manat currency, central bank sources previously told Reuters.

The number of banks working in Azerbaijan stood at 43 at the beginning of this year. A financial market source said the number of local banks may fall to 30 next month.