Azerbaijan revives Eurobond plans with new mandate
December 17, 2013 / 3:41 PM / 4 years ago

Azerbaijan revives Eurobond plans with new mandate

Davide Scigliuzzo

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Azerbaijan has revived plans to issue a debut Eurobond and has hired Barclays, Citigroup and Deutsche bank to lead the sale, according to market sources.

The oil-producing country, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, is looking to raise between USD500m and USD1bn through the transaction, which has been in the works for a number of years, a finance ministry official told IFR in August.

The three banks declined to comment, while the country’s finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.

Azerbaijan hired Citigroup and Deutsche Bank in 2007 to lead the issuance of its first Eurobond, but the transaction, initially scheduled for September 2007, never materialised.

Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand

