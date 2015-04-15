FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azerbaijan energy firm uses Eurobond proceeds for refinery, debt buyback
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Business
Amazon takes a risk with Mexico expansion
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
Hurricane Irma
Criminal probe opens into deaths at Florida nursing home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
April 15, 2015 / 11:07 AM / 2 years ago

Azerbaijan energy firm uses Eurobond proceeds for refinery, debt buyback

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BAKU, April 15 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR has used proceeds of a recent $750 million Eurobond to invest in the construction of a refinery on Turkey’s Aegean coast and plans to use the rest to buy back part of an older issue, SOCAR’s vice president said on Wednesday.

SOCAR is building the $5.5 billion Star refinery to supply feedstock to petrochemicals maker Petkim, which will help cut Turkey’s dependence on imported refined oil products.

The company issued a debut Eurobond of $500 million in 2012. It placed $750 million worth of 15-year Eurobonds in March 2015.

“Part of Eurobonds’ proceeds in amount of $500 million has been used for Star refinery, while the rest $250 million is now at the International Bank of Azerbaijan and will be used to buy back part of a previous issue,” Suleiman Gasymov told reporters.

SOCAR Turkey is the sole owner of the Star refinery after Turkish energy firm Turcas Petrol said last year it sold its 18.5 percent stake for $59.39 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.