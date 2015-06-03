FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BP says to suspend operations at Caspian Sea platform for maintenance
June 3, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 2 years ago

BP says to suspend operations at Caspian Sea platform for maintenance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, June 3 (Reuters) - British oil company BP will suspend operations at Chirag, one of its platforms in the Caspian Sea, for planned maintenance in two months, BP-Azerbaijan’s head said on Wednesday.

“After Azeri (platform) we will stop Chirag within two months,” Gordon Birrell told reporters at the sidelines of the annual Caspian Oil&Gas 2015 conference in Baku.

BP suspended operations at another platform in the Caspian Sea, West Azeri, for planned maintenance on May 21 for 22 days. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)

