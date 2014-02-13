Azeri BP-operated oil output in 2013 slips, gas production rises

TBILISI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Oil output at BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in 2013 declined 2.2 percent from a year earlier, and gas output from the Shah Deniz field rose, BP-Azerbaijan said on Thursday.

Declining output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields has raised concerns in the former Soviet state about future revenue and President Ilham Aliyev has accused BP of making “false promises” about the amount of oil it will produce.

BP-Azerbaijan said in a statement that oil output at ACG declined slightly to 32.2 million tonnes last year from 32.9 million tonnes in 2012.

Natural gas output from the Shah Deniz offshore field in the Caspian Sea rose to 9.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2013 from 7.3 bcm in 2012, it said. (reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nailia Bagirova, editing by Elizabeth Piper)