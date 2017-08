BAKU, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's economy is expected to grow by 1 percent next year and 1.5 percent in 2018, a draft budget document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

According to the document, Azeri gross domestic product growth is expected at 2.8 percent in 2019 and 2.4 percent in 2020. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova; Editing by Christian Lowe)