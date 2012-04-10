FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Azeri SOCAR to build two fertiliser plants
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Basic Materials
April 10, 2012 / 1:51 PM / 6 years ago

Azeri SOCAR to build two fertiliser plants

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BAKU, April 10 (Reuters) - Azeri state energy company SOCAR said it plans to build two fertiliser plants, one in Azerbaijan and one in neighbouring Georgia, each with an annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes of carbamide, also known as urea.

“The Georgian side gave us a plot of land in a free economic zone not far from (Black Sea port) Poti for construction of a carbamide plant,” SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists on Tuesday.

Construction of both plants is scheduled to begin at the end of June and is expected to be completed within three years.

Abdullayev said Azerbaijan would be exporting 1 million tonnes of the fertiliser mainly to Turkey and other Black Sea countries.

He did not specify the cost of the projects, while Mukhtar Babayev, the head of Azerkhimia company at SOCAR, told Reuters that cost of the construction of each plant could be around $800 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Jane Baird)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.