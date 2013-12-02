Azeri c.bank to buy securities on the Asian markets

BAKU, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank plans to buy securities worth $500-$600 million on the Asian markets, the central bank deputy head said.

“We are preparing to buy securities on the Asian markets, particularly in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and China,” Aftandil Babayev told Azeri news agency Trend.

“We are talking about it with foreign managers,” he added without elaborating further.

The central bank’s reserves totaled $13.6 billion as of Nov. 1. Babayev said the bank expected its reserves to rise to $16 billion by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Afet Mehdiyeva; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ralph Boulton)