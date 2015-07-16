Azeri c.bank expects stable manat in 2015 if oil averages $50/barrel - TV

BAKU, July 16 (Reuters) - The head of Azerbaijan’s central bank, Elman Rustamov, told AzTV television on Thursday that he expected the manat currency to be stable this year if oil prices average around $50 a barrel and the situation in Azerbaijan’s trade partners is stable.

Azerbaijan is one of several former Soviet republics that has been forced to devalue its currency following a plunge in Russia’s rouble over the past year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)