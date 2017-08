BAKU, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank is carrying out tight monetary policy to preserve stability, the bank's head Elman Rustamov said in the ex-Soviet country's parliament on Wednesday.

Rustamov added that banks were not in a stable condition in Azerbaijan, whose commodity-dependent economy has been hurt by weak oil prices. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)