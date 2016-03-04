FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan raises key rate to prop up ailing manat currency
March 4, 2016 / 7:45 AM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Azerbaijan raises key rate to prop up ailing manat currency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Adds central bank statement, background)

March 4 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan’s central bank said on Friday it was raising its key refinancing rate to 7 from 5 percent, the second rate hike in less than a month designed to shore up the country’s ailing manat currency.

The central bank last raised the refinancing rate from 3 to 5 percent on Feb 15.

“This (rate) decision was taken to strengthen confidence in the national currency and stimulate growth in manat deposits,” the central bank said in a statement.

The South Caucasus nation of about 10 million people relies on oil and gas exports for about 75 percent of its revenues and the slump in global oil prices has hit the manat hard. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Andrew Osborn)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
