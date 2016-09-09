UPDATE 2-Azeri central bank hikes refinancing rate to 15 pct

(Adds details)

By Nailia Bagirova

BAKU, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Azerbaijan's central bank raised its main interest rate sharply on Friday to 15 percent from 9.5 percent, after the manat currency came under heavy pressure.

The manat's fall in value, driving up consumer prices, triggered protests earlier this year in the ex-Soviet republic, a major oil and gas producer whose budget has been sapped by lower oil prices.

Increasing dollar demand in recent months has dented the central bank's efforts to restore faith in the manat after two devaluations last year halved its value against the dollar.

Three quarters of Azeri state revenues come from energy.

The central bank said the boundaries of its interest rate corridor for liquidity operations would change to between 12 and 18 percent from between 4 and 15 percent.

The rate hike is the second in little more than a month. In early August it raised the rate to 9.5 percent from 7 percent.

The currency has lost around 9 percent of its value over the past three months to 1.7 manats per dollar. Oil and natural gas account for 95 percent of Azeri exports and 75 percent of government revenues.

The manat's fall has hurt the banking sector, where many loans are foreign-currency denominated.

Prices fell 0.3 percent in July.

CURRENCY INTERVENTIONS

On Thursday, the central bank sold $100 million in its first interventions in support of the manat since mid-July.

It said late in August that higher dollar demand was seasonal, with firms needing to repay dollar debt, and pledged to support Azeri banks and the manat.

It said it would continue forex sales from the SOFAZ wealth fund at the central bank dollar auctions.

Some Azeri banks resumed or increased the size of foreign currency sales to retail customers on Friday, witnesses said.

Some had halted or limited sales of hard currency to $100 per person in recent weeks, raising fears of another devaluation.

Out of eight banks visited by a Reuters reporter in the Azeri capital of Baku on Friday, six had increased the forex sale limit to up to $1,000 per person from $100, while two other banks were selling unlimited amounts.

"The situation has finally started to normalise," said Rena Veliyeva, a Baku resident. "I could buy $800 today. I need money to pay for my son's treatment abroad."

But currency auctions are held only twice a week and are limited to $50 million, while demand has grown to 10 times that volume, according to the central bank figures.

Demand at an auction on Thursday reached $402.56 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning and Ruth Pitchford)